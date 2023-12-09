How to watch Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 3: Live scores, tee times, TV times

The final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational begins Sunday from Tiburón Golf Club and marks the first mixed-team co-sanctioned event between the LPGA and PGA TOUR since John Daly and Laura Davies won the final JCPenney Classic in 1999. A unique format showcases 16 teams featuring global TOUR stars like Ludvig Åberg, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Jason Day, plus some of the LPGA’s best like 2023 Player of the Year Lilia Vu, four-time 2023 winner Celine Boutier and rookie sensation Rose Zhang.



Lydia Ko and Jason Day lead by two strokes at 20 under after a Foursomes round of 66. Team Nelly Korda-Tony Finau and Leona Maguire-Lucas Glover trail close behind at 18 under. With a Modified Four-ball on Sunday, there will be plenty of birdies up for grabs.