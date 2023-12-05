Power Rankings: Grant Thornton Invitational

Rank Team Comment

16 Mel Reid-Russell Henley If opposites attract, then this twosome is poised to surprise. A classic connection of the most accurate hitter on the PGA TOUR and one of the longest on the LPGA. Henley has been on a tear, too.

15 Leona Maguire-Lucas Glover Maguire was runner-up at the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburón. She also picked off a victory in mid-June of 2023. Glover has quieted since connecting wins in August.

14 Allisen Corpuz-Cameron Champ After a challenging regular season, Champ walked off the FedExCup Fall by going 5-for-5 with two top 20s. The ball-striking Corpuz won the U.S. Women’s Open over the summer.

13 Lydia Ko-Jason Day With a combined 32 titles on their home circuits, they are the most decorated team in the field. Both have scuffled more than they’ve thrived recently, but each is a former champion at Tiburón.

12 Charley Hull-Justin Rose If Rose wanted to cover for his inexperience at Tiburón – this is his first appearance – he has it in his fellow Brit. Hull recorded six straight top-15 finishes beginning with her 2016 title.

11 Andrea Lee-Billy Horschel Arguably today’s most noticeable brand ambassadors for Ralph Lauren, now they get to partner inside the ropes. Horschel is making his 11th straight start at Tiburón; he has seven top fives.

10 Lexi Thompson-Rickie Fowler Fowler has cooled since a red-hot summer and season overall, but Thompson has come on strong in her last four starts. She’s also finished first, T2, fourth, T5, T6 and eighth at Tiburón.

9 Cheyenne Knight-Tom Hoge Hoge prevailed at Tiburón last year (with Sahith Theegala), so he might have the feels of a defending champion. He and Knight share a similar skill set and both have shown recent flashes.

8 Lilia Vu-Joel Dahmen Dahmen might be wondering what he did right for his debut at Tiburón. Vu is the women’s top-ranked golfer in the world, won two majors this year and was recently named the Rolex Player of the Year.

7 Madelene Sagström-Ludvig Åberg Swedes unite, but with how Åberg has been going, it’s almost unfair that he gets a teammate even in a team format. Sagström has gone T13-T22-T13-T16 at Tiburón since 2020.

6 Ruoning Yin-Nick Taylor It seemed to take a minute for Taylor’s feet to return to earth after his epic win at home in Canada, but Yin had a better year overall with two wins (including a major) among six podiums.

5 Megan Khang-Denny McCarthy Sneaky favorite to challenge. Each relies on the shortest clubs to score, and no one is better inside 10 feet than McCarthy. Both are recent top-10 machines; Khang won in August.

4 Brooke Henderson-Corey Conners This collaboration features the top-ranked golfers in Canada. Both were winners in 2023, competed in their respective tour championships and are efficient flag hunters.

3 Céline Boutier-Harris English Boutier won four times in 2023, including The Amundi Evian Championship, a major in her native France. She’s ranked third in the world. English is a three-time champion at Tiburón.

2 Rose Zhang-Sahith Theegala Theegala took the title here last year (with Tom Hoge) and just broke through on the PGA TOUR. Zhang won her first pro event right after defending her individual title at the NCAA Championship.