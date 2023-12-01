PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

How to watch Hero World Challenge, Round 3: Live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 3 of the Hero World Challenge takes place Saturday from Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. Tiger Woods is making his first appearance since April and also serves as host to the 20-player field, which is stacked with stars including two-time defending champion Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

    THE PLAYERS champion Scottie Scheffler and past Hero World Challenge champion Jordan Spieth lead the way at 9-under heading into the weekend in the Bahamas. The Open champion Brian Harman sits one shot behind after sharing the lead going into Round 2.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday: noon-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-5 p.m. (NBC)
    • Sunday: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-4:30 p.m. (NBC)

