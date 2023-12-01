Tiger Woods flashes top form but has a ways to go

It crept up on Friday, too. He shot a front-nine 32, those four early birdies accompanying five relatively stress-free pars. But what looked easy at the beginning of the round was laborious at the finish. After putting well all day, Woods three-putted from 16 feet on No. 13. He missed a short birdie putt on the 14th, then bungled the par-5 15th again. In a greenside bunker after two shots, Woods hit an uncharacteristically poor bunker shot to 30 feet. Then he did something he can’t ever remember doing. He putted it off the green, back into the same bunker he just played out of.