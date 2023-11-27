Tiger rewind: Taking a look back at Woods’ five Hero World Challenge victories

Woods used a trademark comeback to win his Hero World Challenge for the first time. He was four strokes behind Vijay Singh when he sprayed his tee shot on Sherwood Country Club’s ninth hole over a creek and onto the thick brush on the side of a hill. He took a penalty drop, hit his next shot under the bleachers behind the green and then watched his chip off a hardpan lie roll 45 feet past the cup. Woods holed the lengthy bogey putt, however. Singh failed to capitalize on Woods’ miscues, making a bogey of his own to stay just four ahead.