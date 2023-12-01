Round recap: Tiger Woods cards 70 Friday at Hero World Challenge

Hole 1 (par 4, 426 yards): Just like he did in Round 1, Woods splits the first fairway with his drive. Lots of analysis of his return to competitive action. He wore down mentally as the day went on, he didn't hit enough fairways and greens, etc. I was more interested in his body language when it was over. Woods was all smiles, which told me he got what he wanted out of the round. Namely, he was not in extreme pain. As long as he can move freely, and as long as he feels well enough to keep going, he has to feel confident he'll figure it out as he goes.