Lucas Glover makes ace at Hero World Challenge
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
No one on the PGA TOUR hit the ball closer to the hole in 2023 than Lucas Glover. He showcased that pinpoint accuracy with a hole-in-one Friday at the Hero World Challenge.
Glover, 44, experienced a career resurgence this year after switching to a long putter. He won the Wyndham Championship and the FedEx St. Jude Championship in consecutive weeks en route to the first multiple-win season of his career.
Glover didn’t need to use that putter on Albany Golf Club’s 17th hole after sinking his 168-yard tee shot Friday. It was part of a topsy-turvy 71 that featured a triple-bogey at the par-5 ninth hole. Glover also shot 71 in Thursday’s opening round.
Glover has made five aces during official PGA TOUR events, with his most recent coming at the 2017 Dell Technologies Championship.
Glover, long known as one of the TOUR’s top ball-strikers, was first in Proximity to Hole in the 2023 season, hitting his approach shots an average of 32 feet, 7 inches from the hole.
He is playing the Hero World Challenge for the first time since 2009, the year that he won the U.S. Open. He was added to the field Nov. 18 along with host Tiger Woods.