How to watch Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 4: Live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR is in Bermuda for the penultimate FedExCup Fall event. The action concludes Sunday from Port Royal Golf Course.
Alex Noren leads Camilo Villegas by one heading into the final round. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television: Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR Radio: Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)