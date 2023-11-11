Camilo Villegas, Alex Noren among seasoned pros in the hunt at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Villegas is looking for his first PGA TOUR title since 2014, but he was firmly in the mix just seven days ago at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he ended up tied for second. It had been a tough campaign for Villegas, who 10 days ago was 227th in FedExCup points. He had made only three of 10 cuts so far this season, with his best result a tie for 48th at the Puerto Rico Open.