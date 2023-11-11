How to watch Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 3: Live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR is in Bermuda for the penultimate FedExCup Fall event. The action continues Saturday from Port Royal Golf Course.
Alex Noren leads at 15 under after a second-round 66. Three players sit two strokes back, including Ryan Brehm, Ryan Moore and Satoshi Kodaira.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)