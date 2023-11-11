PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 3: Live scores, tee times, TV times
    The PGA TOUR is in Bermuda for the penultimate FedExCup Fall event. The action continues Saturday from Port Royal Golf Course.

    Alex Noren leads at 15 under after a second-round 66. Three players sit two strokes back, including Ryan Brehm, Ryan Moore and Satoshi Kodaira.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television: Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    Noren makes birdies early and late for two-shot lead in Bermuda

    Bryan Bros make the cut at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Long sets PGA TOUR record with 69 consecutive fairways hit

    Five things to know about Port Royal

