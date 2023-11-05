How to watch World Wide Technology Championship, Round 4: Live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR heads to Mexico for the third time this season for the World Wide Technology Championship. The tournament concludes Sunday from El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante, which marks the first time the PGA TOUR will host an event at a Tiger Woods-designed layout.
Matt Kuchar and Camilo Villegas co-lead at 19-under par. Erik van Rooyen sits close behind at 18 under. Here's all you need to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television: Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock)
PGA TOUR Radio: Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)