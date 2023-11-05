Mackenzie Hughes vaults into contention with third-round 63 at World Wide Technology Championship
Written by Adam Stanley @Adam_Stanley
The last time Mackenzie Hughes went as deep as he did Saturday at the World Wide Technology Championship he won the tournament.
His 9-under 63 at El Cardonal at Diamante matched his season low from the 2022 edition of the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he triumphed in a playoff.
And while Matt Kuchar looked like he was running away with the tournament after a 7-under 29 on his front nine, a quadruple-bogey 8 on the par-4 15th brought a lot of golfers back in the fold to win the tournament – including Hughes.
The Canadian will start Sunday just two shots back of Kuchar and Camilo Villegas, in a tie for fourth.
Hughes couldn’t have asked for a better start Saturday in Mexico, going eagle-birdie-birdie to open his third round. He made another birdie on the par-5 6th before adding four more circles on the scorecard – including two in a row on Nos. 17 and 18 – to close out his day.
After an inauspicious start to the week – Hughes opening-round 71 was the highest of anyone inside the top 10 through 54 holes – Hughes is now in the mix for his first top-10 finish on TOUR since the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.
“The score, the score was nice,” Hughes said. “You know, I haven't had too many low ones like that this year, so to see some red numbers last couple of days has been nice.”
While Hughes is gunning for his third TOUR title, he is doing it with a new full-time caddie this week.
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Hughes used in a one-time fill-in, but long-time looper – and fellow Canadian – Julien Trudeau is now on Hughes’ bag.
Hughes was with his previous caddie, Jace Walker, since 2020. After missing their first five cuts together, Hughes broke through and finished runner-up at the then-Honda Classic. After the PGA TOUR returned to action after the pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hughes advanced to the TOUR Championship for the first time.
The pair notched one win together – the aforementioned Sanderson Farms Championship – but after a tough finish through the summer and missing the cut in his title defense in Mississippi it was time to make a hard change. Walker is also Canadian, from about 90 minutes from Hughes’ hometown.
“I just felt like I had just not really a great year and I was kind of looking (for) something fresh. It's no fun doing that. My old caddie and I were really close and it's a tough decision to make,” Hughes said. Walker is also Canadian and is from about 90 minutes away from Hughes’ hometown in Ontario.
“It just kind of felt like that was something I needed.”
As Hughes looks to Sunday, another thing that could be needed is a low final round as he looks to lock up his spot in The Next 10 and securing starts at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational next year.
Hughes ended up 51st in the FedExCup standings after the FedEx St. Jude Championship and missed on getting into the all-important top 50 by just 28 FedExCup points.
He started the week at 57th in the FedExCup Fall but is projected to move to 53rd with just two events left on the calendar including The RSM Classic, which he won in 2016. Kuchar is also looking to make a solid jump, from No. 66 to No. 51.
“Trying to stay in that place, stay in that group, but more importantly, I'd love to challenge for a trophy,” Hughes said. “Motivation is to keep playing well and keep my spot in those elevated events.”
There’s lots on the line for Hughes Sunday in Mexico, but he’ll be ready to take it all on in hopes of securing spots in some big-time events in 2024, or, better yet, another TOUR trophy.
“The golf course, you know, lends itself to birdies,” Hughes said, “so you never know what tomorrow might bring.”