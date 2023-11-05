Matt Kuchar, Camilo Villegas co-lead entering final round at World Wide Technology Championship

“The drive was terrible, so that was two shots right there. That's a fairway that's 70 yards wide. I mean, I hit that one in my sleep. Just tried to ride (the wind) and, you know, that one I'd love to have back,” Kuchar said of 15. “This course has some trickiness to it. That 15th hole is one I think we all have circled I think this could be a big number and for me it was today.”