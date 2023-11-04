Matt Kuchar falls back into tie for lead with Camilo Villegas after costly quadruple bogey

Villegas, who opened in 64-64, is fighting to gain his full PGA TOUR card. The 41-year-old Colombian split time between the Korn Ferry Tour and whatever PGA TOUR events he could get in this year and stands at No. 223 in the FedEx Cup with only three tournaments left. The top 125 have full cards for 2024; the top 150 at least have conditional status.

