Matt Kuchar, Camilo Villegas share runner-up at World Wide Technology

Van Rooyen snatched the title at the end – an emotional victory, dedicated to close friend and college teammate Jon Trasamar who is battling cancer – but Kuchar and Villegas can cultivate confidence that they’re not done adding to their trophy cabinets. They’ve also improved their scheduling prospects as well. Kuchar moved from No. 66 to No. 52 on the FedExCup Fall standings; Nos. 51-60 after The RSM Classic will earn spots in next spring’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational. Villegas moves from No. 223 to No. 147 on the FedExCup Fall standings, a massive boost as he aims to improve upon his Past Champion status. (The top 125 after The RSM Classic will earn TOUR exempt status in 2024; Nos. 126-150 earn a spot in a conditional category that ranks higher than Villegas’ current Past Champion category.)