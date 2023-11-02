Stewart Cink: Tiger Woods in ‘go mode,’ has returned to practice

Woods hasn’t competed since undergoing ankle surgery in late April, shortly after withdrawing from the Masters during the third round due to plantar fasciitis. The 82-time TOUR winner was seen chipping at Liberty National in September, and a video was captured of Woods hitting balls at The Hay , the short course Woods designed at Pebble Beach, during the TGR Jr. Invitational in October. Woods was spotted early week at the World Wide Technology Championship as well; he observed from a golf cart as Michael Block gave a lesson to a First Tee participant. Woods then limped into the back of a white SUV; his ability to walk a golf course after his latest surgery remains very much unknown.