Stephan Jaeger says crack-of-dawn ace sparked big reaction – from two fans

“They put the pin in a little kind of bowl, you could use the right side,” said Jaeger, 34, who hasn’t played since the Sanderson Farms Championship (T25) almost a month ago. “It was early, the greens were pretty soft still. I kind of landed it just inside the green and got a nice left bounce and we watched it roll. I was like, oh, this could be pretty good, and then it disappeared, and people were yelling. Well, the two people that were out at 6:45 this morning.”