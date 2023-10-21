Justin Suh among players eyeing maiden TOUR win in Japan, Collin Morikawa ready to play spoiler

Suh shot a 3-under 67 Saturday at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, opening the day three birdies in his first eight holes. He was even par on the back nine – the highlight of the day came on the par-3 16th after he slid in a near 40-foot birdie – but his steady-enough round has left him in a place on the leaderboard he’s not yet familiar with on TOUR.

