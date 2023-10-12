Lanto Griffin overcomes injury, putting woes to chase lead at Shriners Children's Open

Griffin is in the last year of his winner’s exemption from the 2020 Houston Open. However, he doesn’t have the same stress that others face this fall. Because of his injuries, Griffin will have about a dozen starts left on his major medical that he can use next year. For now, that means he’s just trying to improve in the FedExCup Fall standings as much as he can. He entered the week 188th. His position after the first round has him projected to move to 126th. If he can get inside the top 125, great.