Monday qualifier Isaiah Salinda, Callum Tarren lead early Moving Day charge

It’s a common, often overdone, refrain: golfers playing off their playing partner’s energy. But if there were poster children for that contention, it might just be Tarren and Salinda. There were only three holes where one failed to make birdie or better. The two played quick, hardly had to wait for the group in front of them and watched each other pour in putt after putt. Tarren drained four birdie putts over 20 feet in his opening five holes. He made the turn in 6-under 29, adding an eagle at the par-5 ninth. Salinda took it from there, with birdies on the first four holes of the back nine, all with putts less than 15 feet. The last time a twosome was 17 under or better was The Sentry in 2022. Collin Morikawa and Talor Gooch combined 17 under in the final round.