How to watch BMW Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
The fourth round of the BMW Championship beings Saturday at Olympia Fields’ North Course just south of downtown Chicago, Illinois.
Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for the lead heading into the final round, with a host of big names in contention like Rory McIlroy, Brian Harman, and Max Homa just behind them.
The winner will receive 2,000 FedExCup points. The top 30 in the FedExCup standings at the end of the week will qualify for the TOUR Championship at East Lake, Atlanta.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Sunday, noon -2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 9:15 a.m.-noon
|Featured Group: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 10:15 a.m.-noon
|Featured Group: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-noon
|Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 9:30 a.m.-noon
|Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
Sunday
Marquee Group
Featured Groups
Featured Holes: 6 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)