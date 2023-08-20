PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

How to watch BMW Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

How to watch BMW Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The fourth round of the BMW Championship beings Saturday at Olympia Fields’ North Course just south of downtown Chicago, Illinois.

    Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for the lead heading into the final round, with a host of big names in contention like Rory McIlroy, Brian Harman, and Max Homa just behind them.

    The winner will receive 2,000 FedExCup points. The top 30 in the FedExCup standings at the end of the week will qualify for the TOUR Championship at East Lake, Atlanta.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Sunday, noon -2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 9:15 a.m.-noon
    Featured Group: noon-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 10:15 a.m.-noon
    Featured Group: noon-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-noon
    Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 9:30 a.m.-noon
    Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    Sunday

    Marquee Group


    Featured Groups


    Featured Holes: 6 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

    MUST READS

    Five years after narrowly keeping his job, Max Homa soars atop BMW leaderboard

    Prize money breakdown

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.