FedExCup update: Matt Fitzpatrick finding form at familiar track

Friday at Olympia Fields was highlighted by Max Homa (No. 6, projected to No. 1) and his course-record 62, which featured 10 birdies and two bogeys. Homa bested the next lowest score in the field by three strokes on his record-setting day. Aside from his chances to win the BMW and enter East Lake at No. 1 in the FedExCup, Homa also has the Ryder Cup on his mind. “That's been kind of my goal since these Playoffs started, to get into that top six,” Homa said afterward … FedExCup points leader Jon Rahm (No. 1, projected to No. 3) was among a group of four players to shoot the day’s highest score, 4-over 74. It was an unfamiliar round for Rahm with four bogeys and 14 pars on the card to sit at 2-over for the tournament … Scottie Scheffler (No. 2, projected to No. 2) shot 1-under 69, recording 17 pars and a birdie at the par-4 fifth. “I felt like I could have done a lot better than 1-under, but no bogeys around this place is always pretty good,” Scheffler said afterward … An even-par 70 for Rory McIlroy (No. 3, projected to No. 4) kept the 18-hole co-leader at 5-under for the tournament but still only five strokes off the lead. “Gave myself tons of chances,” McIlroy said. “I felt like I hit good putts, just hit a lot of edges, and the ball just sort of slid by.” … Brian Harman (No. 9, projected to No. 7) followed an opening-round 65 with four birdies and two bogeys for a respectable 68. Harman sits three strokes off the lead and was aware of the differences in his two rounds to start the BMW. “Today was a lot more gritty round for sure,” Harman said. “I didn't drive the ball quite as well. I was hitting the ball solid, just couldn't get it where I wanted it to go.”