The First Look: TOUR Championship

FIELD NOTES: The full field can be found here … Scheffler heads to East Lake ranked No. 1 in the FedExCup standings for the second straight year – the first time that has occurred. Scheffler, who has won twice this season, has had a remarkable 16 top-10 finishes in 22 starts… Hovland’s spectacular Sunday at the BMW Championship means he’ll head to East Lake ranked second in the FedExCup standings. Hovland shot a course-record 61 at Olympia Fields, including a back-nine 28, to win by two. It was his second win of the season… McIlroy is looking for his record fourth FedExCup title. McIlroy, twice a winner this season, will firmly be in the mix to chase down Scheffler again – just like in 2022. This is McIlroy’s highest position entering the TOUR Championship since the FedExCup Starting Strokes format was introduced in 2019… Fitzpatrick made the biggest move of anyone at the BMW Championship. His tie for second – his best result since his win at the RBC Heritage in April – moved him up 30 spots in the standings. Fitzpatrick was the only person to jump into the top 30 after the BMW Championship, with Chris Kirk the lone golfer to fall out of the top 30… After back-to-back top 10s at both FedExCup Playoffs events, Corey Conners will join Nick Taylor as Canadians in the season finale. It’s the first time in the FedExCup era there has been more than one Canadian at East Lake after the country produced four TOUR winners this season – its most ever… By virtue of teeing it up at the TOUR Championship, Adam Schenk – who is making his debut at East Lake – will have played 33 PGA TOUR events this season, the most of anyone… There will be five TOUR Championship debutants – Schenk, Taylor, Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim, and Taylor Moore… Emiliano Grillo (No. 27) has re-qualified for the TOUR Championship for the first time since 2016 – the largest gap of anyone in the field.