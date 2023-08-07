FanDuel integration of in-play markets means more live betting opportunities for PGA TOUR fans
2 Min Read
Written by Golfbet Staff @Golfbet
Live betting options for PGA TOUR fans are on the rise thanks to increased market availability at FanDuel Sportsbook, beginning this week as the FedExCup Playoffs get underway with the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
FanDuel officials announced Monday that they have integrated new markets from IMG ARENA’s Golf Events Centre, creating a vast array of live betting options once the first round gets underway Thursday at TPC Southwind. Among the new offerings now available to FanDuel customers: longest drive, closest to the pin, hole-by-hole scoring results and other shot-by-shot markets that will keep bettors engaged with every swing as the Playoffs heat up in Memphis, Tennessee.
FanDuel is currently available in 19 states that offer mobile sports betting. In conjunction with the announcement, FanDuel will offer bettors a 25 percent profit boost on any bet placed in a live market during this week’s tournament.
“As an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR, we’re continually looking for innovative ways to elevate the golf betting experience on our platform for fans during their favorite tournaments,” said Christian Genetski, president of FanDuel Group. “By integrating IMG ARENA’s Golf Events Centre into our sportsbook platform, we can offer fans access to a robust catalog of live markets that will give them new ways to engage with the sport on every hole.”
The announcement continues an industry trend toward in-play and live betting opportunities. While markets were once limited to outright markets and head-to-head matchups with limited options once play was underway, now bettors can choose from a wide swath of live markets at any stage of a tournament. It’s a development that allows fans to focus their bankroll on their favorite player, a marquee stretch of the course – or simply a pivotal moment within a PGA TOUR event.
Golfbet will have comprehensive coverage of the Playoffs opener this week, including on-site editorial from TPC Southwind that will showcase some of these live markets in action. The Golf Events Centre integration means added options for in-play bettors in the coming weeks, as the 70-man field in Memphis gets reduced to 50 and then 30 for the TOUR Championship before a FedExCup champion is crowned.
Stay tuned to Golfbet across all digital and social platforms – including our newly-launched Instagram feed – for more information about these increased in-play markets and what they mean for novice and seasoned bettors alike.