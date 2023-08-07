FanDuel integration of in-play markets means more live betting opportunities for PGA TOUR fans

FanDuel officials announced Monday that they have integrated new markets from IMG ARENA’s Golf Events Centre, creating a vast array of live betting options once the first round gets underway Thursday at TPC Southwind. Among the new offerings now available to FanDuel customers: longest drive, closest to the pin, hole-by-hole scoring results and other shot-by-shot markets that will keep bettors engaged with every swing as the Playoffs heat up in Memphis, Tennessee.