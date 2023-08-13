Play suspended for inclement weather Sunday at FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Play was halted for inclement weather Sunday at 12:46 p.m. local time, set to resume at 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m. ET.
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship will resume at 2:20 p.m. local time.
Play was suspended at 12:47 p.m. due to inclement weather, moments before the final pairing was set to tee off at TPC Southwind. Lucas Glover and Taylor Moore are the only golfers who have not started their rounds. Tommy Fleetwood and Max Homa, the penultimate pairing, managed to hit their tee shots off the first hole before play halted.
When play was suspended Glover still held a 38.6% chance of winning the FedEx St. Jude. For more probabilities, check the PGA TOUR leaderboard to see each player's projected percentage to win, finish in the top-10 and more.
Forecasts called for a complex system of storms to move across Northern Arkansas/Northern Tennessee Sunday afternoon. The system’s southern boundaries were expected to lead to a few thunderstorms around the Memphis area as it passed. Storms could become severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall, per the TOUR forecast.
The weather has played a factor all week at TPC Southwind. Preferred lies have been in place since thunderstorms rolled into Memphis Thursday morning, delaying tee times and soaking the grounds. Intense heat followed on Friday and Saturday with the heat index reaching at least 105 degrees Fahrenheit each afternoon.
“I didn't get this wet in the shower this morning,” Glover said after his round Friday.
A mix of heat and rain could make for a rather wet final-round Sunday.