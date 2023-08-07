Q&A: Will Zalatoris talks recovery, gives update on his return to the TOUR

ZALATORIS: It’s really put things in perspective. I was kind of shot out of a cannon since COVID if you think about it, going from thinking I'm going to have two years on the Korn Ferry Tour to then being the only person who was a rookie one year, and then finally getting my first win and having to basically sit out 12 out of the last 16 months. It's been kind of nice to kind of almost mature through this period and really appreciate how much fun this is and how quick it can go by.