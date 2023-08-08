Sleeper Picks: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Alex Smalley (-175 = Top 40) … With a field of only 70 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and no cut, odds will be flat for fringe finishes, so the focus just to advance is a stronger headline. At 51st in FedExCup points, he’s first on the outside looking in. When considering the three occurrences in which points were quadrupled in the Playoffs for a field of the same size, eight golfers climb from outside to inside the top 50. It happened twice in 2019 and three times each in 2021 and 2022. (This is using the results of the BMW Championship in each edition. Although it was a second leg of the Playoffs, it hosted 70 golfers.) Of that sample size, the lowest seed to advance was 67th-ranked Taylor Pendrith with a T8 in 2022. He climbed 21 spots to 46th. On the other side of the spectrum, Si Woo Kim’s T28 in 2019 was the worst result that still achieved the objective. He gained seven spots to 46th. Smalley is one of the best ball-strikers in the field, so to have the promise of 72 holes to sneak into the top 50 on a test that rewards his skill set is an easy call. He also hung up three top 25s in his most recent six starts.

