Power Rankings: FedEx St. Jude Championship

The curiosity in its transition as host of a WGC to a Playoffs event with a cut was where overall scoring would land. True to the test, it hit the bull’s-eye at 69.157. Bermuda greens average just 4,300 square feet, so it takes the putter out of the hands who rely on it more. With surfaces running up to 12½ feet on the Stimpmeter and the longest of the bermuda rough allowed to scale to three inches, which is up half-an-inch since last year, the premium remains on ball-striking. Salvaging par isn’t challenging relative to other courses, so guys who pile up the scoring opportunities will have a sharper edge than usual.