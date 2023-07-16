How to Watch the Genesis Scottish Open, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 4 of the Genesis Scottish Open takes place Sunday from The Renaissance Club in East Lothian, with tee times moved due to anticipated inclement weather in Scotland. High winds are forecasted to hit North Berwick.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET*)
Television: Sunday, 4:30– 6:30 a.m. (Golf Channel), - coverage will re-air on GOLF Channel from approximately 10:00 a.m.–noon
Coverage will re-air on CBS in the originally scheduled noon– 3:00 p.m.
Streaming: Saturday, 4-6 a.m. (PGATOUR.com, golfchannel.com, NBC Sports App), 6-9 a.m. ET (PGATOUR.com, cbssports.com, CBS Sports App)
CBS will stream live coverage from approximately 6:30 - 9:30 a.m. available on pgatour.com and cbssports.com.
Radio: Sunday, 4 – 9:30 a.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
*Times subject to change
PGA TOUR LIVE (All times ET)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Featured Group: 2-9:30 a.m
|Stream 2
|Featured Groups: 2-9:30 a.m
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS (All times ET)
SUNDAY
Featured Groups
1:45 a.m.– Nicolai Hojgaard, Gary Woodland
2:07 a.m – Wyndham Clark, Joost Luiten, Romain Langasque
2:40 a.m– Matt Wallace, Justin Thomas, Min Woo Lee