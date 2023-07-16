PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
14H AGO

How to Watch the Genesis Scottish Open, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

2 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 4 of the Genesis Scottish Open takes place Sunday from The Renaissance Club in East Lothian, with tee times moved due to anticipated inclement weather in Scotland. High winds are forecasted to hit North Berwick.

    Click here for live streaming coverage of Round 4 on cbssports.com

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET*)

    Television: Sunday, 4:30– 6:30 a.m. (Golf Channel), - coverage will re-air on GOLF Channel from approximately 10:00 a.m.–noon

    Coverage will re-air on CBS in the originally scheduled noon– 3:00 p.m.

    Streaming: Saturday, 4-6 a.m. (PGATOUR.com, golfchannel.com, NBC Sports App), 6-9 a.m. ET (PGATOUR.com, cbssports.com, CBS Sports App)

    CBS will stream live coverage from approximately 6:30 - 9:30 a.m. available on pgatour.com and cbssports.com.

    For international coverage, click here

    Radio: Sunday, 4 – 9:30 a.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

    *Times subject to change



    PGA TOUR LIVE (All times ET)

    Sunday
    Stream 1Featured Group: 2-9:30 a.m
    Stream 2Featured Groups: 2-9:30 a.m

    • Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED GROUPS (All times ET)

    SUNDAY

    Featured Groups

    1:45 a.m.– Nicolai Hojgaard, Gary Woodland

    2:07 a.m – Wyndham Clark, Joost Luiten, Romain Langasque

    2:40 a.m– Matt Wallace, Justin Thomas, Min Woo Lee

    MUST READS

    With winds expected to whip, look to the chase pack at Renaissance

    High winds to impact Genesis Scottish Open

    Sam Burns battles back into contention after awkward bunker ruling

    Harrington not ruling out chance to play in another Ryder Cup

    Five things to know: The Renaissance Club

    Tom Kim returns to Genesis Scottish Open, a year after the week that changed everything

    How it Works: DP World Tour players make push for 10 available PGA TOUR cards for 2024

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.