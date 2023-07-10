Tom Kim returns to Genesis Scottish Open, a year after the week that changed everything

A win came just weeks after that standout performance in Scotland, a five-shot victory at the season-ending Wyndham Championship. That got Kim into the Playoffs, where he finished 35th in the FedExCup. He picked up caddie Joe Skovron, longtime looper for Rickie Fowler. Then he was named to the International Team for the Presidents Cup. He went 2-0 on Saturday, standing out for his emotional celebrations as much as his play. A roped 2-iron on the 18th fairway of the afternoon Four-Ball was his signature moment. It left Kim with a 10-foot birdie putt that he sunk to down the Americans’ best team of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, 1 up.