High winds to impact Genesis Scottish Open final round
1 Min Read
Tee times moved to early morning due to severe forecast
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
GULLANE, Scotland - Due to forecasted high winds on Sunday, final round tee times for the Genesis Scottish Open have moved forward and will be from 1.45 a.m. to 3.57 a.m. ET.
The forecast sees constant winds over 20 mph for most of the day, with gusts getting up to 40+ mph possible in the afternoon. A low chance of rain could also hit the links of The Renaissance Club after midday.
Rory McIlroy sits at 13 under par and will take a one-shot lead into Sunday. The current FedExCup Champion is paired with Tom Kim, who finished third at the Genesis Scottish Open last year, and Tommy Fleetwood who fired a 7-under par low round of the day on Moving Day and sits two shots back. The final group will tee off at 3.57 a.m. ET.
The weather has played a prominent part as tee times for Saturday’s third round were moved due to inclement weather that hit East Scotland. Heavy rain and high winds met players finishing their second rounds at The Renaissance Club.
