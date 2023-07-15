With winds expected to whip, look to the chase pack at Renaissance

Scheffler’s ball-striking is more than elite, to the point where he need only putt average to have a 65 in the bag. But he’s still struggling to hit even that pedestrian mark on the greens, and so I’m not sold that he can put up another number like he did in Round 3 without the putter cooperating further. Add to it that he’ll catch some steam overnight, given his name recognition and highlight reel finish to the third round, and this number is just too low.