How it Works: DP World Tour players make push for 10 available PGA TOUR cards for 2024
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Editor’s note: Click here to track the race for the 10 PGA TOUR cards available via the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai. This list shows the top of the Race to Dubai rankings with players already exempt on the PGA TOUR removed. The 10 players on this list at the end of the DP World Tour season will earn PGA TOUR cards.
As part of the strategic alliance between the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour that was announced in 2022, a pathway was opened for players to procure status on the PGA TOUR with their play on the DP World Tour.
Beginning in 2023, top finishers on the DP World Tour’s season-long points list, the Race to Dubai, at season’s end earn status for the following PGA TOUR season, rewarding their excellent play with the opportunity to compete on both tours.
Ten PGA TOUR cards are available to the highest-ranked players in the final Race to Dubai standings who don’t already hold PGA TOUR status for finishing in the top 125 of the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List or above. For example, if Rory McIlroy or another player already exempt on the PGA TOUR finishes fifth in the Race to Dubai, then No. 11 in the Race to Dubai standings earns PGA TOUR status.
The top finisher in the Race to Dubai who is not already exempt on the PGA TOUR will be fully exempt for the following TOUR season, similar to players who finish in the top 125 in the FedExCup. That player also earns a spot in THE PLAYERS Championship.
The other nine DP World Tour players will start the season positioned directly above the 30 Korn Ferry Tour graduates and the top five finishers (and ties) from Q-School in the PGA TOUR Priority Ranking. These three categories will then be subject to reshuffle the Monday of the Masters Tournament and again following the Wyndham Championship. After each reshuffle, players in all three categories will be re-ranked based on their ranking in the current-season’s FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points list.
The race for the 10 PGA TOUR cards available via the Race to Dubai can be tracked here on PGATOUR.COM. Players who already have PGA TOUR status in Category 21 or above in the PGA TOUR Priority Ranking for the 2024 season are filtered out of the list. If a player earns PGA TOUR membership by finishing in the top 125 of the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List (or earning a number of non-member FedExCup points equal to or surpassing No. 125) at season’s end, then he will not count against the 10 TOUR cards available via the Race to Dubai.
If any DP World Tour member declines PGA TOUR membership or is ineligible for PGA TOUR membership at the conclusion of the season, then the next-highest ranked player from the Race to Dubai not otherwise exempt will earn PGA TOUR status.