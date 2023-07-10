How it Works: DP World Tour players make push for 10 available PGA TOUR cards for 2024

The race for the 10 PGA TOUR cards available via the Race to Dubai can be tracked here on PGATOUR.COM. Players who already have PGA TOUR status in Category 21 or above in the PGA TOUR Priority Ranking for the 2024 season are filtered out of the list. If a player earns PGA TOUR membership by finishing in the top 125 of the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List (or earning a number of non-member FedExCup points equal to or surpassing No. 125) at season’s end, then he will not count against the 10 TOUR cards available via the Race to Dubai.