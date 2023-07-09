How to watch John Deere Classic, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 4 of the John Deere Classic begins Sunday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Brendan Todd is leading the pack at 16-under going into Sunday. Alex Smalley, Denny McCarthy, and Adam Schenk follow closely behind at 15-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
All-time moments from the John Deere Classic
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
LIVE COVERAGE
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
SUNDAY
Marquee Group
9:55AM/ET: Zach Johnson / Kevin Streelman
Featured Groups
8:10AM/ET: Cameron Champ / Chris Stroud
9:10AM/ET: Russell Henley / Russell Knox
Featured Holes: 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 14 (par 4), 16 (par 3)