PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2D AGO

How to watch John Deere Classic, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 4 of the John Deere Classic begins Sunday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

    Brendan Todd is leading the pack at 16-under going into Sunday. Alex Smalley, Denny McCarthy, and Adam Schenk follow closely behind at 15-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times


    All-time moments from the John Deere Classic



    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

    LIVE COVERAGE

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    SUNDAY

    Marquee Group

    9:55AM/ET: Zach Johnson / Kevin Streelman

    Featured Groups

    8:10AM/ET: Cameron Champ / Chris Stroud

    9:10AM/ET: Russell Henley / Russell Knox

    Featured Holes: 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 14 (par 4), 16 (par 3)

    MUST READS

    Expect Adam Schenk to rise above crowded John Deere leaderboard

    Brendon Todd takes one-stroke lead into final round of John Deere Classic

    Alex Smalley and his ‘momager’ have a good feeling at the John Deere Classic

    John Deere Classic prize money breakdown

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.