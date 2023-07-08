Expect Adam Schenk to rise above crowded John Deere leaderboard

Poston will likely need to better that score Sunday, but he has no problem going low as evidenced by his win here last year and his previous triumph at the Wyndham Championship when he went 72 holes without a bogey. The veteran has been known to endure some cold stretches but also makes the most of his windows when everything is clicking, and this week could be another of those opportunities as he’s back on a course with some great memories and currently fourth in the field in SG: Putting through 54 holes.