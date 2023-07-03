Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa make push for Ryder Cup spots
2 Min Read
Fowler sits 12th, while Morikawa holds ninth spot in U.S. Team rankings for Rome
Written by Alistair Cameron @PGATOUR
The fireworks came a few days early in Detroit, as Rickie Fowler claimed his first victory in more than four years Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The 34-year-old California native defeated Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin with a birdie on the first playoff hole at Detroit Golf Club.
After earning his sixth TOUR title, Fowler noted that not only was winning on the list of season objectives but also on the list is representing his country at the Ryder Cup in Italy later this fall.
He’s trending in that direction.
"This was definitely one of the main goals this year was to win," Fowler said after his win in Detroit. "Outside of that was obviously playing well and doing what I've been doing to make it to the TOUR Championship. One of the end goals was to be a part of the Ryder Cup team, and that's still what we're focusing on right now. Been a part of a handful and that's -- they're very special weeks, so that's where I have kind of my eyes."
Fowler jumped four spots in the U.S. Team Rankings and now sits 12th. The Oklahoma State University alum had a run of six straight national teams beginning in 2014 that included both Ryder and Presidents Cups, but he hasn't played in either team competition since 2019.
Rickie Fowler’s winning highlights from Rocket Mortgage Classic
Another player who’s eyeing a trip across the pond in September is Morikawa, seeking a return after a 3-0-1 showing in his Ryder Cup debut at Whistling Straits in 2021. His T2 finish at the Rocket Mortgage boosted his chances of making the 2023 team.
His runner-up finish to Fowler jumped the 26-year-old to ninth in the U.S. Team Rankings and 534 points off the sixth and final automatic berth.
Scottie Scheffler tops the U.S. Team Rankings, with recent U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark sitting second. All eligible U.S. players have the opportunity to earn points up until the conclusion of the BMW Championship, the second FedExCup Playoffs event, with the top six securing spots.
The U.S. Team will be rounded out by six captain’s picks, which will be announced by U.S. Team Captain Zach Johnson in August following the TOUR Championship at East Lake, the FedExCup Playoffs finale.
The Ryder Cup will take place at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy, from Sept. 26–Oct. 1, with the U.S. Team looking to win on European soil for the first time since 1993.