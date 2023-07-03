Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa make push for Ryder Cup spots

"This was definitely one of the main goals this year was to win," Fowler said after his win in Detroit. "Outside of that was obviously playing well and doing what I've been doing to make it to the TOUR Championship. One of the end goals was to be a part of the Ryder Cup team, and that's still what we're focusing on right now. Been a part of a handful and that's -- they're very special weeks, so that's where I have kind of my eyes."