How it works: Ryder Cup qualification

The European Points List comprises all DP World Tour events during the qualification period, with points distributed in proportion to tournament significance. The points bucket is comprised as follows: Majors/DP World Tour Championship (6,000 points), WGC/other Rolex Series events (5000 points), events with $5 million U.S. purse or higher (3,500 points), events with $2 million or more (up to $5 million) U.S. purse (2,500 points), events under $2 million U.S. purse (1,500 points).