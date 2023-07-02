Fowler completes career-comeback victory at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Fowler, whose last win came at the 2019 WM Phoenix Open, started Sunday with the lead and made three birdies on his first seven holes. He hit his approach to the 72nd hole to 3 feet and made the putt before holing a 12-foot on the same green minutes later. This was Fowler’s eighth top-10 of the season – his most since 2017 – and came on the heels of four consecutive top-15 finishes.