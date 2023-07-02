Fowler completes career-comeback victory at Rocket Mortgage Classic
Rickie Fowler has won on the PGA TOUR for the first time in more than four years.
Fowler birdied the final hole of regulation and the first hole of a three-man playoff Sunday to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Rickie Fowler birdies the first playoff hole to win Rocket Mortgage
Fowler shot a final-round 68 to finish tied with Adam Hadwin and Collin Morikawa. Fowler’s birdie on the 18th hole was his first since the seventh hole.
“It’s hard to really put it all into words,” Fowler said afterward while holding his daughter Maya. “Obviously a lot of good stuff this year and been playing some really good golf, so I knew it was just a matter of time with how I’ve been playing. I’ve had a couple tough weekends where I had a chance. Winning is great but there is a lot more to life than that.”
Rickie Fowler throws a dart and birdies to force a three-man playoff at Rocket Mortgage
Fowler, whose last win came at the 2019 WM Phoenix Open, started Sunday with the lead and made three birdies on his first seven holes. He hit his approach to the 72nd hole to 3 feet and made the putt before holing a 12-foot on the same green minutes later. This was Fowler’s eighth top-10 of the season – his most since 2017 – and came on the heels of four consecutive top-15 finishes.
He shared the 54-hole lead two weeks ago at the U.S. Open after shooting a tournament-record 62 in the first round and shot a personal-record 60 in the third round of last week’s Travelers Championship.
The win moved him to eighth in the FedExCup standings.