Rickie Fowler’s perseverance rewarded at Rocket Mortgage Classic

The weight of stardom can crush even the strongest. Fowler’s star has shined brighter than most since he joined the TOUR in 2010. The tan, scruffy-haired college kid with undeniable potential and a bold persona is a ready-made recipe for adulation … and scrutiny. Expectations were thrust immediately onto the young Californian, much of it warranted. But when inevitably he wasn’t winning enough or he failed to close a major championship, the criticism grew. Considering his immense popularity and innumerable endorsement deals, more was always expected of him. Even as he cracked the top five in the world ranking, finished in the top five in all four majors in 2014 and won big titles both overseas and abroad. His peers memorably voted him the TOUR's most overrated player just days before he won the 2015 PLAYERS Championship.