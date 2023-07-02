Timeline: Rickie Fowler’s four-year road to another PGA TOUR victory

Aug. 5, 2022: After starting the week at 123rd in the FedExCup, Fowler misses the cut at the Wyndham Championship by a stroke. It appears Fowler will miss the FedExCup Playoffs for a second consecutive season. A seismic shift in Fowler’s career happens after the second round, as he and caddie Joe Skovron split. Skovron has known Fowler since he was a kid and been Fowler’s looper for his entire PGA TOUR career. “We've always been a team, we always will be a team, he's like a big brother to me. Friendship and all that comes first,” Fowler told Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis, who first reported the news. "No hard feelings or anything like that, I just thought it might be the best option for the current time, but by no means does this mean we're not gonna rekindle the flame in the future or anything like that, but I know it's been tough on both of us."