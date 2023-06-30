How to watch Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR heads to the Motor City for the Rocket Mortgage Classic with the first round scheduled to begin Thursday. Tony Finau returns to try to successfully defend a title on the PGA TOUR for the first time. Two-time major champions Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa are set to make their tournament debuts in Detroit.
Peter Kuest and Taylor Moore lead the Rocket Mortgage Classic at 8-under. Following closely behind are 7 players currently sitting at 7-under, including new TOUR stars Lugvig Aberg and Sam Bennett.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday - Friday, noon-6 p.m., Saturday - Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
LIVE COVERAGE
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
7:40 a.m. Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im (10th Tee)
Featured Groups
7:18 a.m. Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin, Sepp Straka (10th Tee)
7:29 a.m. Max Homa, Taylor Moore, Brian Harman (10th Tee)
Featured Holes: 5th (Par 3), 11th (Par 3), 15th (Par 3), 17th (Par 5)