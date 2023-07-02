Fellow pros paint portrait of Bernhard Langer beyond the ropes

Tommy Tolles: He is definitely starting to enjoy life a little bit more, because on occasion after a pro-am, you can see him drinking a beer. I don’t know if I had ever seen him drink an alcoholic beverage before, and some of the pro-am functions, he’ll also have a cocktail on occasion. At some point in your life, you have to step back, and especially his, kind of garnish the fact and soak the whole thing of what you’ve done in your career, and especially what he’s done after 60, it’s really impressive … other players that did it, probably maybe with a slightly lesser competitive level, whereas he has been able to maintain it and flourish after 60. Everyone else certainly tapers down.