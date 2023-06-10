How to watch RBC Canadian Open, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The RBC Canadian Open heads to Oakdale Golf and Country Club for Canada’s national open, the third-oldest continuously run event on TOUR after the U.S. Open and Open Championship. Round 3 begins on Saturday with a number of Canadian natives in the mix.
Carl Yuan leads a stacked leaderboard at 9-under par. Tyrrell Hatton sits one shot back after tying the course record with an 8-under 64. Back-to-back champion Rory McIlroy is three shots back after a bogey-free round of 67.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Saturday, 2:30-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Saturday, 2 p.m.-8:00 p.m., Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
|Main Feed: 8:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
SATURDAY
Marquee Group
10:05 a.m. ET – Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young (Picks up the 2:15 p.m. ET Rory McIlroy, Mark Hubbard pairing)
Featrued Groups
11:10 a.m. ET – Mike Weir, Will Gordon
11:45 a.m. ET – Matt Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Aberg
BONUS COVERAGE: 9:15 a.m. ET Bill Haas, Chez Reavie pairing until Featured Groups tee off
Featured Holes
4 (par 4), 9 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 14 (par 3)