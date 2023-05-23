How to watch Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Charles Schwab Challenge returns to Colonial Country Club for the 76th playing of the event. Round 1 is set to begin Thursday as Sam Burns looks to defend his 2022 title. New world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler fresh off a T2 finish at the PGA Championship is in the field as is fellow Texas native Jordan Spieth. Viktor Hovland will also be teeing it up after his T2 finish at the PGA Championship.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturda-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.–7 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main Feed: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
THURSDAY
Marquee Group
9:04 a.m. ET - Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler, Davis Riley
Featured Groups
9:15 a.m. ET - Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Chris Kirk
9:26 a.m. ET - Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Hoge
Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)
ESPN+ BONUS COVERAGE (Once morning groups finish):
Stream 2: 1:55 p.m ET - Tony Finau, Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa
Stream 3: 1:44 p.m. ET - Viktor Hovland, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis
2:38 p.m. ET - Michael Block, Min Woo Lee, Pierceson Coody
Linear TV Window: 4:00PM/ET – 7:00PM/ET
Stream 1: Michael Block, Min Woo Lee, Pierceson Coody
Stream 2: Tony Finau, Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa
Stream 3: Featured Hole – 16th (par 3)
Stream 4: Featured Hole – 8th (par 3)