How to watch Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The Charles Schwab Challenge returns to Colonial Country Club for the 76th playing of the event. Round 1 is set to begin Thursday as Sam Burns looks to defend his 2022 title. New world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler fresh off a T2 finish at the PGA Championship is in the field as is fellow Texas native Jordan Spieth. Viktor Hovland will also be teeing it up after his T2 finish at the PGA Championship.