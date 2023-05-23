PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Expert Picks: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Expert Picks

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.

    SEASON

    NameRankPoints
    @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)1019,830
    @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)2259,686
    PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)3459,581
    CmonAussie (Ben Everill)4929,460
    TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)5809,382
    Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)8969,123

    SEGMENT

    NameRankPoints
    @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)3783,168
    PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)4263,138
    @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)5283,128
    TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret) 6893,089
    CmonAussie (Ben Everill)8953,039
    Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)9783,018