Michael Block to play Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
PGA Championship's Cinderella story receives sponsor exemption
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Michael Block's run on the PGA TOUR isn't over. Block, the PGA of America professional who became a fan favorite with his inspired play at Oak Hill, has received a sponsor exemption into the Charles Schwab Challenge, which begins Thursday at the historic Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Block, 46, is the head pro at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California, and the 2022 PGA of America PGA Professional Player of the Year. His T15 finish was the best PGA Championship finish by a PGA of America professional in nearly four decades and the third-highest in this tournament’s history.
"I just got a call from Colonial, and I'm in next week ... which is really even more mind-boggling now," Block said on Sunday evening. "I'm readjusting flights to head to Dallas and Fort Worth, so I'm looking forward to that, to say the least.
"I've never played the golf course before, but I think it's going to set up very well for me, from what I know. It's tight, it's fast, it's hot. Great greens. That's me."
The RBC Canadian Open quickly followed suit, announcing it had awarded Block a sponsor exemption to its event, which will be played June 8-11 in Toronto.
It was a wild week for the 46-year-old, who admirably represented his PGA of America peers from around the country. He was one shot off the PGA Championship’s lead at one point in the second round and started Sunday in the top 10. His Cinderella story captivated the golf world and will go down in tournament lore. And now he has a chance to continue testing himself against the best players in the world.
