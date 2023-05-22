Power Rankings: Charles Schwab Challenge

As Block resets into the reality of a new challenge this week, as harsh as it seems to relay, he’s not a good fit for Colonial. That’s because he’s a first-timer. Not only is Sergio Garcia the most recent tournament debutant to win in 2001, he’s also the most recent breakthrough champion in the tournament. Of course, short of a victory, there always are consolations for Block, which already include an exemption into the 2024 PGA Championship . He’s also accepted another sponsor exemption into the RBC Canadian Open in two weeks. It’s a lot in a short period of time, but he’s made it clear that he’s built and has the necessary support for it.