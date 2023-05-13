How to watch AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The AT&T Byron Nelson returns to TPC Craig Ranch with Round 3 set to begin Saturday.
Scottie Scheffler leads the tournament with a score of 14-under par, followed by Ryan Palmer and Mackenzie Hughes.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
SATURDAY
Marquee Group
11:05AM ET Adam Scott / Sangmoon Bae / Seung-Yul Noh
Featured Groups
10:35AM ET Matt Kuchar / Tom Hoge / Trevor Cone
10:45AM ET Tyrrell Hatton / Jimmy Walker / Doug Ghim
Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)
Linear TV Window: 1:00PM/ET – 6:00PM/ET
Stream 1: Finish Tyrrell Hatton / Jimmy Walker / Doug Ghim
Pick Up: Doc Redman / Zecheng (Marty) Dou / Sean O’Hair (in progress)
Stream 2: Adam Scott / Sangmoon Bae / Seung-Yul Noh
Stream 3: Featured Hole – 17 (par 3)
Stream 4: Featured Hole – 15 (par 3)