PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

How to watch AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

2 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The AT&T Byron Nelson returns to TPC Craig Ranch with Round 3 set to begin Saturday.

    Scottie Scheffler leads the tournament with a score of 14-under par, followed by Ryan Palmer and Mackenzie Hughes.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times


    All-time greatest shots from the AT&T Byron Nelson


    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    SATURDAY

    Marquee Group

    11:05AM ET Adam Scott / Sangmoon Bae / Seung-Yul Noh


    Featured Groups

    10:35AM ET Matt Kuchar / Tom Hoge / Trevor Cone

    10:45AM ET Tyrrell Hatton / Jimmy Walker / Doug Ghim


    Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)


    Linear TV Window: 1:00PM/ET – 6:00PM/ET

    Stream 1: Finish Tyrrell Hatton / Jimmy Walker / Doug Ghim

    Pick Up: Doc Redman / Zecheng (Marty) Dou / Sean O’Hair (in progress)

    Stream 2: Adam Scott / Sangmoon Bae / Seung-Yul Noh

    Stream 3: Featured Hole – 17 (par 3)

    Stream 4: Featured Hole – 15 (par 3)


    Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Palmer are used to sharing

    'Don't be afraid to open up about it'

    The three stages of Scottie Scheffler's opening-round 64 at the AT&T Byron Nelson