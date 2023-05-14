PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2D AGO

How to watch AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The AT&T Byron Nelson returns to TPC Craig Ranch with Round 4 set to begin Sunday.

    Ryan Palmer, Austin Eckroat and Zecheng Dou are tied for the lead at 16-under par with Scottie Scheffler and Jason Day among a group tied for fourth at 14-under par.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    All-time greatest shots from the AT&T Byron Nelson


    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Sunday 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)


    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    SUNDAY

    Marquee Group

    10:40 a.m. ET Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Lower, Stephan Jaeger

    Featured Groups

    10:20 a.m. ET Stewart Cink, Cameron Champ, Satoshi Kodaira

    10:30 a.m. ET Matt Kuchar, Trevor Cone, Ryan Armour

    Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    MUST READS

    Palmer, Eckroat and Dou share 54-hole lead at AT&T Byron Nelson

    Scheffler has more than one reason to say thank you on Mother's Day

    Eckroat in position for a life-changing day at the AT&T Byron Nelson

    'Don't be afraid to open up about it'