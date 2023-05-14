How to watch AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The AT&T Byron Nelson returns to TPC Craig Ranch with Round 4 set to begin Sunday.
Ryan Palmer, Austin Eckroat and Zecheng Dou are tied for the lead at 16-under par with Scottie Scheffler and Jason Day among a group tied for fourth at 14-under par.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Sunday 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
SUNDAY
Marquee Group
10:40 a.m. ET Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Lower, Stephan Jaeger
Featured Groups
10:20 a.m. ET Stewart Cink, Cameron Champ, Satoshi Kodaira
10:30 a.m. ET Matt Kuchar, Trevor Cone, Ryan Armour
Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)