The three stages of Scottie Scheffler's opening-round 64 at the AT&T Byron Nelson

The final five holes might’ve been the most telling of the bunch, a symbol of the player Scheffler has become, going from a consistent top-20 player to one of the best in the world over the last several years. Fresh of back-to-back bogeys at 12 and 13, Scheffler responded with a pair of birdies on 14 and 15. He drove the green on the par-4 14th and two-putted from 38 feet for the first; then made an 18-footer for birdie on the difficult 220-yard par-3 15th. He capped it with an eagle on the par-5 18th, the only one at the closing hole all day. With the wind back into his face, Scheffler fired his 258-yard approach to within 15 feet and drained the putt for one of the biggest roars of the day for the hometown kid.